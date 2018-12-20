Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Zero’s release

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a sweet note for her co-star Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the release of their film Zero. In a special post shared on Instagram, she mentions how she made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and 10 years later, she will be seen with him again in Zero.

Anushka also mentions how she has worked with Shah Rukh in four films and some of them have been her most challenging roles. She thanked him for his support and called the film a labour of his love. Read her full note here:

Zero is a beautiful coincidence for me. I realised this very recently and I had to put it out. I started my career with you Shah Rukh and it’s really beautiful that on my 10th anniversary as an actor, we are releasing our fourth film together!

Zero is a labour of love for Aanond L. Rai, Himanshu Monty and Shah Rukh and it is incredible that they have dared to dream, dared to think that they can create something so spectacularly new. It is one of my most challenging roles and thank you Anand L. Rai for believing in me, for letting me create Aafia on screen. She is on embodiment of strength, happiness, resolve and love and I am so proud to present this incredible person to you. I wish this world had more people like Aafia.

Coming bock to our fourth film together Shah Rukh - I would like to say that you are the most giving actor that I have worked with. It is strange and beautiful that I have done some of my most challenging works with you. In the journey of our four films, I have seen myself grow and I have seen you being there and showing the some enthusiasm and support for me to shine.

Lots of love for Zero to you, Aanand sir, Kevin and the entire team of Zero who has made a dream turn into a beautiful reality.

Anushka

Shah Rukh also tweeted his response to the note. “My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u,” he wrote in his tweet.

My Taani, Akira, Sejal, Aafia & Friend. I am privileged to have worked with u. U make me a better actor. Love u. https://t.co/wJwUxeaRK8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2018

Anushka recently said at the 10th anniversary of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that the film changed her life.The actor said she is close to producer Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh even today.

“Adi (Aditya Chopra, director) used to say that ‘we have taken you because you can stand on your own against anyone’. Yashji (Yash Chopra) had also said the same. For a young person like me to hear that was a huge confidence booster,”Anushka told PTI. “I got to work with people who were very nice and generous to me. I share a beautiful equation with all of them even now. I am blessed to be working on this film. It changed my life. It is something that is going to be the most special thing I have done,” she added. The actor, who was 20 when she made her debut, was praised for her confidence on screen, something that she says, came after a lot of hard work,” she said in an interview to PTI.

