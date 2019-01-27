Virat Kohli reveals his and Anushka Sharma’s secret to a happy married life: Going on walks together and just talking

The world acknowledges that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most happening celebrity couples in the glamour world. Two attractive people, both successful professionals and in harmony with each other is a wonderful thought.

Anushka has been with her husband in New Zealand where the Indian cricket team is playing a series and Virat couldn’t be happier. In a recent interview, a clip of which is now viral, Virat talks about what gives them most contentment as a couple. Speaking to a newsperson, he says: “Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the Marine parade; full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It’s actually the most simplest things that give us a lot of joy...”

"Me & my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the marine parade, full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It’s actually the most simplist things that give us a lot of joy..." @imVkohli 💕 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/K5JCbZwxUI — Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) January 26, 2019

Indeed, the couple often shares candid moments in whichever country they are in. Of late, they have been sharing pictures from New Zealand and Australia where India is playing cricket series.

Anushka has been sharing pictures from New Zealand, where she can be seen enjoying the scenic surroundings and the weather. Sharing a latest pic, she had written: “Moving at the pace of nature ...”

Just seven days back, Virat had shared a picture of Anushka and himself with Roger Federer from the ongoing Australian Open. Sharing it, he had written: “What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka’s last film, Zero, bombed at the box office though her film, prior to that one, Sui Dhaaga, was a hit. Anushka doesn’t have any projects lined up for now. In 2018, her production, Pari (though it did not do as well as it may have been expected to do at the ticket windows) was lauded for the effort.

