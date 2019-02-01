Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi’s throwback pictures are breaking the internet

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently spending quality time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in New Zealand. The latter is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series and has his wife with him. Anushka has been among the most talked about WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) ever since she was linked up with Virat several years ago. What people may not know is that she also has something common with another popular WAG, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

According to the reports, Anushka and Sakshi attended the same school. So until we get our hands on the actor’s latest pictures from New Zealand, their throwback pictures of their school days may provide some relief to their fans.

One of the throwback pictures from their outing shows Anushka and Sakshi twinning in black along with the former’s brother Karnesh Sharma. While Anushka is in denims, Sakshi is seen decked up in short dress and boots. There are few more pictures of the two including some class photographs. The two reportedly attended St Mary’s School, Margherita in Lekhapani, Assam.

Anushka also runs a production studio with her brother. They are reportedly set to produce a cop drama series for Amazon Prime Video and a period drama film titled Bulbul for Netflix.

Also read: Abhishek Duhan reveals he would always observe Anil Kapoor during Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shoot

Anushka was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film also starred Katrina Kaif but failed to impress at the box office. The actor played a wheelchair bound NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. According to BoxofficeIndia.com, the film collected Rs 88.74 crore at the domestic box office in five weeks.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 12:59 IST