Katrina Kaif opts out of dance film with Varun Dhawan, here’s why

It came as a big surprise when it was announced that actors Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan will be coming together for director Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance film. Touted to be the biggest dance film of India, fans had been eagerly waiting for more details to be released. However, the latest development will leave Kat’s fans disappointed.

She has had to walk out of the dance film, and the reason, according to her official spokesperson is, “her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. Her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for.”

When we reached out to producer Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling both Bharat and Remo’s film, he confirmed the same and said, “Katrina has walked out of the film, and it was a mutual decision. She is shooting for my film only with Salman bhai, and that’s going a little ahead. We are having a date clash, that’s why we unfortunately had to do it, even though we really wanted her (in the dance film).”

Varun however is still a part of the project. “Yes, definitely, he’s there, we are starting (the shoot) on January 22, as per the schedule. We will soon be announcing the cast, we have shortlisted two-three A-listers for the new girl.”

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 14:39 IST