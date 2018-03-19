ABCD 3 teaser: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan set for ‘biggest dance film ever’ in 3D

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who has given us some of the most popular dance numbers in recent times, is all set to feature in a dance film as the lead heroine. Katrina will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s third iteration of his hit franchise, ABCD and the first teaser of the film has been launched. Varun has worked in ABCD 2.

The teaser shows silhouettes of Katrina and Varun grooving even as the text tells us that the movie will be in 3D. Sharing the teaser, Varun wrote, “We Dance to EXPRESS not to IMPRESS. THE #BIGGESTDANCEFILM EVER IN 3D is here, 8th November 2019 Let’s do this. #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @katrinakaif @remodsouza #LizelleDsouza @prabhudheva.

Remo is expected to start working on the film after finishing Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

Interestingly, the director had said at the success party of ABCD 2, “Right now we are all into ABCD 2. I am shooting something else, Varun is shooting something else and so as Shraddha. So once we three are free from our other commitments, we will make ABCD 3.”

“Working with Remo again for India’s biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She’s going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department.” Varun said in a statement.

Katrina said she feels great to be a part of ‘India’s ultimate dance film’. “I am super excited to be joining Remo’s vision... Varun’s passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic... I can’t wait to start this journey,” she added.

The movie will also feature actor-choreographer-director Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak who had featured in ABCD 2.

T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar is producing the movie that is set to hit theatres on November 8, 2019.

Katrina is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero that also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She is also a part of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan where she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Varun, on the other hand, is working opposite Anushka in Sui Dhaaga and is awaiting the release of Shoojit Sircar’s October.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more