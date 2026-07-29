Building a scalable health care delivery system

​India’s health care sector stands at a pivotal crossroads, where each decision has the potential to shape the nation’s future and directly impact the lives of millions. While the country has made prosperous strides through Ayushman Bharat expansion, digital adoption, and workforce upgradation with scores of eSanjeevani teleconsultations, there are still numerous challenges that need to be addressed. Health (HT file photo)

The nation is currently wrestling with stark inequities, particularly in rural India, bearing the brunt of inadequate resources and constrained access to health care. Equally concerning is the high medical costs, putting India’s medical inflation to spike by 11.5% in 2026. The new health care allocation of ₹1,06,530.42 crore, presented in the Union Budget, signals ambition, yet India needs to bridge many gaps with just 3.5 beds per 1,000 population.

India's health care delivery falters most visibly in infrastructure, particularly in rural regions, where more than 80% of specialist positions, such as surgeons, ENT specialists, obstetricians, and paediatricians, remain vacant at Community Health Centres (CHCs). This forces crores of rural patients, including the elderly population, to depend on prolonged travel to city hospitals, which range from 50-100km, for basic check-ups and pay soaring medical costs. This urban-rural medical fragment leaves millions of patients undiagnosed, forcing the disease to progress and ultimately affect their lives.

Additionally, India is grappling with workforce scarcity with low doctor–population ratios, weaker remuneration policies, and insufficient PG medical seats. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, India requires more than 160,000 doctors and 650,000 nurses by 2030, with rural retention weakened due to poor incentive mechanisms, with hardly 12% of specialists catering to rural patients. This obstacle has only amplified the efforts in preventing morbidity and mortality rates in rural India.

India’s limited access to digitalisation is equally worrisome for the healthcare sector, despite BharatNet connecting 97% of villages with 4G by mid-2025. The rural population still has limited access to smart devices such as computers, laptops, and mobile phones. Moreover, the stagnant literacy rates, poor electricity, and language barriers have left the villagers with restricted access to the Indian government’s digital healthcare services, such as eSanjeevani and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), hindering integrated care.​

Technology is here to stay longer than we can imagine, particularly in the healthcare sector. According to EY's GenAI report, AI diagnostics and telemedicine have projected 30-32% productivity boosts, and this can be a game-changer for India’s healthcare. AI-powered enablers such as Qure.ai are predicted to do chest X-rays a whopping 10 times faster than humans, thereby cutting down on diagnosis time from days to minutes and reducing urban referrals by 40%.

While India’s eSanjeevani has delivered more than 360 million teleconsultations propelled by AI-powered tools such as AI chatbots, the country still lags in fully understanding the potential of telemedicine. India can foster telemedicine by pushing BharatNet 2.0 to enable 99% reliable 4G/5G in rural regions, providing financial help for solar-powered kiosks, and mandating ABDM integration for all community health centres.

Our country is battling medical inflation, which means health care costs are rising at a steady rate. To combat this, Ayushman Bharat can push preventive health screenings at its 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). This will propel timely diagnosis of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiac arrest, and diabetes, and thereby limit hospitalisations by 25%, saving many lives and money. Simultaneously, ensuring integration with ABDM will allow medical professionals to digitally access patients’ health records, which can eliminate repeated tests and save nearly ₹20,000 crore annually.

Despite challenges, there is no doubt that the country's medical sector looks strong as we move towards 2026. While obstacles such as doctor deficit, soaring medical costs, and uneven access still continue, the latest models spearheaded by the government project growth, efficiency, and target-driven results that deliver not just services but valuable care to patients, irrespective of their demography.

Government programmes, like Ayushman Bharat and eSanjeevani, are scaling up services across the nation by offering a reasonable insurance structure to patients, timely screenings, and affordable access to telemedicine facilities, particularly in rural India, where earlier access to doctors and medical facilities was limited. Though challenges remain, this roadmap signals a future where quality health care becomes accessible, affordable, and timely for millions across the country.

India has to push beyond its peripheral comfort to deliver an effective healthcare system. However, that does not mean the country has not struggled for those aspirations. Building scalability demands confronting infrastructure gaps, labour voids, and financial hurdles. It is the need of the hour, and India must aim for higher strides in clubbing policy support, AI innovation, and local outreach so that it is not just ahead of global healthcare standards but also ensures equitable, accessible, and affordable care for every citizen.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vineet Aggarwal, Group COO, Paras Health.