Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor at Gauri Khan’s bash, takes centre stage in pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s interior designer wife Gauri Khan recently hosted a party for her Bollywood friends at a Mumbai restaurant. And all from Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan attended the bash. Half Girlfriend actor Arjun Kapoor, who regularly accompanies Malaika to parties and dinners, also joined the girl gang. Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be in a relationship but are yet to accept their relationship publically.

Giving an insight into the fun-filled party, Gauri shared a few pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Organising another party at sanchos ... these blurrrrrr pics just not working ...” While the ladies were all decked up for the party, Arjun sported a moustache and had his hair covered with a cap in an attempt to guard his look for his next, Panipat. As the women posed in style for the camera, Arjun can be seen getting all the spotlight in the pictures.

Malaika, who was a sight to behold in a white, backless Nikhil Thampi dress with a thigh-high slit, shared several solo pictures of her look on her Instagram stories. She also shared a video from singer Sophie Chaudry’s song launch which she attended during the day.

Malaika Arora shared several pictures of her look on Instagram.

Natasha Poonawalla also shared a picture of the girl gang on Instagram. It was also Amrita’s son Azaan’s birthday. BFF Karisma wished the kid on her Instagram with a picture of him posing with a cake.

Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor shared these pictures on Instagram.

Gauri had recently hosted Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at her store as they went shopping for their new home. The entrepreneur was also in the news for designing Alia Bhatt’s vanity van, the picture of which was shared by the actor on Instagram.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:07 IST