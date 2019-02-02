Step inside Alia Bhatt’s fancy new vanity van, designed by Gauri Khan. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is happy with her new vanity van, designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. Gauri has designed many celebrity homes, including that of Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar.

Alia shared a few inside pictures of her vanity van along with the caption, “A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan.”

Wearing a one-shoulder, polka-dot jumpsuit, Alia can be seen striking a pose as the reflection of the interiors is seen in the background. She also shared a goofy picture of herself and captioned it, “When one has to direct ones shot cause one isn’t blessed with long legs.”

Alia had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi, which was praised by the critics. The actor will now be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. The film is inspired by the lives of many Mumbai-based rappers such as Divine and Naezy. It is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day.

She will share the screen with Ranbir for the first time in Brahmastra. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The film is said to be the first in a planned fantasy trilogy and is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl competes as daughter Alisah’s father in race. Watch video

Alia has also been a support to Ranbir’s family and has paid regular visits to his parents, who have been stationed in New York for a few months. Ranbir’s father and actor Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 11:07 IST