Sara Ali Khan calls Ibrahim ‘best brother in the world’, wishes him on his birthday with new pics

Sara Ali Khan has proved that she may be a star kid but she can act too and hold audiences’ attention with confidence. Be it with her competent performance in Kedarnath or her glam avatar in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Sara has marked her presence in the glittering arena of Bollywood.

Her many public appearances or private ones (like trips to the gym or Pilate classes) are avidly followed by her many fans on social media. Her latest posts too are sure to excite her followers. Wishing her kid brother, Ibrahim on his birthday, Sara posted two cute pictures of them together, displaying sibling bonding.

Sharing them, Sara wrote: “Happiest birthday to the best brother in the world. Thank you for always having my back (literally) and tolerating all my nonsense patiently (mostly).”

In the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen making a half-hearted effort (nearly displaying fatigue) of carrying Sara in his arms. Sara, of course, is having a blast at the expense of her younger brother.

Sara was recently in news when pictures of her, putting luggages into the car, were all over the internet. Prior to that, she had posted a picture of herself, sitting in the midst of cardboard boxes, in various stages of unpacking.

The internet immediately began speculating; with many stating that now that she was a star, she was moving out of her mother Amrita Singh’s home. The actor, however, rubbished all such talk, insisting that she wasn’t moving out.

Speaking at Nykaa Feminia Beauty Awards, she said: “It’s a false rumour. I stay with my mother and really happy that way. Inshallah I think I am going to continue chewing her brain for many many years.”

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 10:57 IST