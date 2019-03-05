Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan dance with Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta in this unseen video from glitzy St Moritz bash

The classy St Moritz bash, hosted by Ambanis this last week, has been in the news, thanks to the glittering presence of stars from the fields of arts and sports. The videos and pictures from the recent three-day pre-wedding gala of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, often shared by celebs themselves, have been a big hit with fans.

Now, a new video has surfaced which clearly demonstrates what a nice time our Bollywood stars had at the European destination.

In the video, we see Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform at the piano. As he sings, Shah Rukh Khan comes over, gives him a hug and takes to the floor. Soon his wife, Gauri, and actor Alia Bhatt join him. In time, Akash, his wife-to-be Shloka and mom Neeta Ambani too come on stage and all can be seen swaying to the music.

Meanwhile, the Ambani residence Antilia has been decked up for the wedding on March 9.

The wedding and reception will be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Reports suggest invitation cards have been sent to who’s who from fields as diverse as Bollywood, sports and politics.

The Bollywood presence at St Moritz too was sizeable with stars like Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Alia, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani among others.

In fact, one of the many videos from Switzerland had Karan crack a joke on Ranbir and Alia’s expense, much to the embarrassment of both the stars, who are dating each other. In another video, Aamir can be seen performing to his hit number Aati Kya Khandala with Shloka.

It may be recalled that while Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani’s sangeet last December at Udaipur, the buzz is strong that American pop band Maroon 5 will be performing at the forthcoming celebrations.

