Antilia decked up ahead of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Expect a star-studded affair this weekend

After an extravagant three-day celebration in picturesque St. Moritz, expect the forthcoming pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding galas of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, to have the who’s who of Bollywood, politics and the sports world.

There’s widespread interest in everything to do with the wedding -- from the invitation which came with devotional music and pop-up elements, the decor, the ensembles, the jewellery, the dances and most of all, the guest list. The family residence, Antilia, is already being decorated for the wedding to take place this weekend.

Akash, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will marry Shloka Mehta, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, here on March 9. “Invites have gone to all... From (film) celebrities to sportspersons to politicians,” a source said, without naming any of the guests.

According to the invitations, a ‘Mala and Mehendi’ function at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7, will kickstart the major functions of the wedding.

The wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This will be preceded by an ‘assembly of baraat’ at around 3:30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by ‘baraat swagat and high tea’ at 6:30 p.m. and ‘Hasta Melap’ at 8:01 p.m. and then dinner.

A day before the formal wedding reception on March 11, a night of celebrations will be held at the Jio World Centre.

This event is likely to be studded by star-led performances, especially after celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor -- turned up in full force in St. Moritz, and danced away. Aamir had even joined bride-to-be Shloka for a jig on ‘Aati kya khandala’.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor defeats Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn takes home an Audi as Koffee With Karan ends

Also, considering how a host of ministers and political leaders, including former president Pranab Mukherjee and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, attended Mukesh’s daughter Isha’s wedding last year, several key politicians may be seen at Akash and Shloka’s nuptials.

After Beyonce performed at Akash’s sister Isha’s sangeet and made the world sit up and take notice of the big fat Indian wedding, the buzz is strong that American pop band Maroon 5 will be performing at the forthcoming celebrations.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 11:48 IST