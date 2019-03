The winter carnival organised by Mukesh Ambani in Switzerland that saw a huge gathering of film stars continues to make headlines even days later. The Bollywood brigade returned home a few days ago but the pictures from the starry bash continue to keep their fans back home updated about their activities.

Now, unseen pictures of Khushi Kapoor from the party are here and are worth a look. The daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor stole the attention in a sequinned ivory Manish Malhotra gown with a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a matching embroidered jacket to brave the Swiss winter.

Khushi had decked up in a strapless, rose gold Bazza Alzouman gown for another party. Meanwhile, Shweta Nanda’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wore a glittery blue gown with a side slit and a fur shrug.

Alia Bhatt, who had attended the event with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, chose a red sweater and matching bell-bottoms to enjoy her time in the sun and snow. Paired with white cat-eye shades, the pictures of the actor proves she had a lot of fun in St Moritz.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also flew along with her industry friends for the extravaganza. She attended one of the parties in a grey Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Among others who attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and many others. International bands Coldplay and The Chainsmokers had performed at the do. Akash and Shloka will tie the knot on March 9 in Mumbai and several Bollywood celebs are expected to be a part of the wedding celebrations as well.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 12:27 IST