Akash Ambani’s Switzerland bash: Check out Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor’s unseen pics from party

Bollywood celebrities are back in India after attending a massive party in Switzerland, organised by Mukesh Ambani as part of his son Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations. All from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Disha Patani had flown to St Moritz to attend the three-day extravaganza which also had live performances by international bands Coldplay and The Chainsmokers.

Pictures from the black tie event continue to arrive even, giving their fans a glimpse of the lavish affair. Unseen pictures of Alia show her in a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, which she wore to attend the event.

A picture of star kid Khushi Kapoor from the party has also surfaced on the web. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter was decked up in a strapless, rose gold Bazza Alzouman gown for the party.

Her cousin and Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor had also flown to Switzerland with her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani. She had also shared her look from the party on her Instagram handle which got a candid reaction from her father and actor Anil Kapoor who commented, “Is this Rhea?” She had also shared Karan’s picture with the caption, “What a view #flashbackfriday.”

Malaika also attended the party with her rumoured beau Arjun. She decked up in a Rohit Bal lehenga and jacket for the do. Her friend and actor Karisma Kapoor was also a part of the Bollywood group visiting the winter wonderland. She decked up in black and ruby pink Manish Malhotra lehenga for the event while pictures from another party show her in a glittery purple dress.

Akash Ambani is set to tie the knot with his fiancé Shloka Mehta on March 9 in Mumbai. The wedding is expected to be attended by the who’s who of the film industry.

