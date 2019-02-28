Akash Ambani’s Switzerland bash: Here’s how Disha Patani and Sagarika Ghatge and stole the show

As the three-day long Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding extravaganza in Switzerland finally ended, the Bollywood celebrities came back home after attending the lavish gala. However, several new pictures and videos continue to appear on social media. A host of film celebrities including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan flew to St Moritz to be a part of Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding bash.

Actor Sagarika Ghatge also attended the dreamy bash in the winter wonderland with her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan. She had shared a few pictures from the venue on her Instagram account. She shared her look in a stunning navy blue saree from Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St Moritz before attending a party hosted by the Ambanis. She also shared a picture in winter wear while posing in her hotel balcony with the snow-covered mountains in the background.

Pictures of Disha Patani also appeared on the fanpages. The Baaghi 2 actor decked up in a white slit gown with black details for one of the parties. She again wore a white gown by designer Rohit Bal for another party.

It seems white was the theme of the party as John Abraham made a rare appearance with wife Priya Runchal who too decked up in a white lace gown for the do.

Several videos and pictures from the fairytale bash were shared online. One of the videos show Akash and Shloka grooving to Coldplay’s music. The Chainsmokers had also performed at the do.

