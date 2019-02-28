Sonchiriya vs Luka Chuppi box office predictions: Kartik Aaryan film expected to dominate the dacoit drama

This weekend is set to witness a clash of two much-anticipated films -- Sonchirya and Luka Chuppi. While Sonchiriya is a multi-starrer dacoit drama based in the ravines of Chambal and features Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar while Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy revolving around the concept of a live-in relationship featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Both the films look promising enough and are expected to cater to their own target audiences. However, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi predicts Luka Chuppi, directed by first-timer Laxman Utekar, will have an edge on Sonchiriya that is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. While the former is expected to open at around Rs 5 crore, the latter is expected to fetch around 2.5 crore.

Talking to HT about the clash, Rathi said, “Both the films look promising and will cater to very different kind of audiences, so they should not impact each other much. It will be a battle of content and will only be a matter of which film appeals to the audience in a bigger way. Both should have substantially good release.”

He added, “Luka Chuppi has a wider release and intrinsically caters to a wider audience.”

The multi-starrer comedy film Total Dhamaal has been performing very well at the box office and has already collected Rs 88 crore in six days. On being asked if the film can impact the new releases this week, Rathi said, “Certainly, Total Dhamaal will absolutely have an impact because the film is still doing well among the mass audience. It will continue to dominate among that segment of the audience.”

#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: ₹ 88.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

But will any of the film make it to the Rs 100 crore club? Rathi is sceptical and said, “That it’s not a tough figure if any of the films turn out to be exceptionally great but seems unlikely.”

Sonchiriya has piqued the interest of the audience with its catchy dialogues and stellar cast. Rathi says that if the content of the film appeals to the audience, it will be a game-changer. “Stree being a non-starrer made over Rs 100 crore while Thugs of Hindostan crashed out despite starring big names,” he said.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:30 IST