Sushant Singh Rajput did 7 films in 7 years, 2019 will see him starring in 4 including Sonchiriya

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the very few television actors who found success in Bollywood. As the actor returns to the big screen, this time as a Chambal dacoit in Sonchiriya, it seems he has another author-backed role in hand. Interestingly, the Abhishek Chaubey drama is Sushant’s seventh film in as many years, with the MS Dhoni biopic being his most successful film till date.

Despite the number of films he has done, Sushant continues to be relevant and one of the busiest in Bollywood. In fact, the actor has found a new momentum as he works has four back-to-back films lined up for release this year. He was last seen in Kedarnath which received mixed reviews but wrapped up at around Rs 66 crore at the box office.

Besides Sonchiriya, the actor has three more films including Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s multi-starrer romantic comedy Chhichhore. He will also be seen in an emotional drama Dil Bechara, adaptation of the novel and Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. He is also a part of a Karan Johar production – an action film Drive -- on his list. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame, the film has Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares new pics with Shahid Kapoor, son Zain

Sushant, unlike most of his contemporaries, has never delivered more than one film a year. Neither he has rushed into signing multiple projects at a time nor has shown any inclination towards glamourous roles that can add up to his fan following and popularity.

The actor had told HT last year, “I really don’t have an understanding of what commercial or masala films are and I hardly think from someone else’s perspective of what films I should select. I want to have new and hence great experiences, so these films that I’m doing are not deliberate attempts to pick unexpected projects but most logical decisions from my point of view.

After a successful three year-long award-winning portrayal of Manav in hit TV show Pavitra Rishta, the actor made his debut as one of the three small-town friends in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che – Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh being the other two. The film couldn’t make it big at the box office with collections of around Rs 50 crore but was acclaimed by the critics.

Sushant took the most preferred route and went on to star in a romcom Shuddh Desi Romance alongside Parineeti Chopra a year later. While the film made headlines for the number of kisses and steamy scenes, it wrapped up at around Rs 46 crore at the domestic box office. Unable to find a footing among the ruling Bollywood brigade, he went into an experimental mode by playing a dhoti-clad detective in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, set in the 1942 war-torn Calcutta. Another critically-acclaimed film, this too failed to give him the boost he desired with domestic collections of just Rs 27 crore.

He finally tasted immense success by getting into the shoes of Team India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in his biopic that went on to become his biggest blockbuster with collections of Rs 133 crore. However, his career took a nosedive as his next reincarnation drama Raabta became his lowest grosser. With collections of just Rs 25 crore, the film however, drew attention for his rumoured relationship with co-star Kriti Sanon, before he moved ahead for Kedarnath.

Another film that needs a mention is Chanda Mama Door Ke, for which Sushant even made a trip to NASA for training but later opted out due to date clashes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 19:03 IST