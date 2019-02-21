Bhumi Pednekar shares funny Sonchiriya memes perfect for all life situations, see them here

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming dacoit drama, Sonchiriya, have come up with a great strategy to promote their movie. They have regularly been sharing witty videos and pictures to make the movie appear more fun and entertaining to the internet.

Now, the film’s female lead, Bhumi Pednekar has shared two funny new memes from the movie. One shows her flipping rotis on a stove and another shows her pouting at the idea of bitter gourd for dinner. Check them out:

Earlier, Sushant had also recently featured in a spoof video, promoting tourism is Chambal. He invited people to visit the dangerous ravines, at their own risk. Watch it here:

Shot in Chambal, the film is set in the 1970s and showcases a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits played by Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film contains many expletives and was granted an ‘A’ certificate after the maker incorporated three changes that were suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Kesari trailer inspires hilarious memes on Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Director Abhishek Chaubey says the story of Chambal valley dacoits is relevant as it talks about “gender and caste discrimination”, issues that still exist in the society. Chaubey, who is known for his heartland stories such as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, always thought Chambal would be a great setting for a film.

“We travelled there and we started reading about bandits, meeting people who were either bandits or policemen or who had interacted with bandits. We found this culture of bandits fascinating and wanted to explore this space and their issues in an action thrilling space,” Chaubey told PTI. The film is slated to release on March 1.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:35 IST