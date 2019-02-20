Sonchiriya: Sushant Singh Rajput is conventional hero, Manoj Bajpayee quintessential bandit. Watch

The makers of Sonchiriya have released a new promo video with director Abhishek Chaubey’s special commentary on the upcoming dacoit movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee. Released online late Tuesday, the video shows us bits from the first trailer as Chaubey says, “The story of Sonchiriya....it is an action film, but an action film with a difference. It is primarily about five people and these five people. I would say they are all protagonists.”

The Ishqiya fame director then talks about Lakhan Singh, Sushant’s character. “Lakhna is played by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film and he has somewhat of a conventional hero arc in the film.”

“Ganda Man Singh, as we call him in the film, is played by Manoj Bajpayee. He is the quintessential bandit, baaghi in the film,” Chaubey added about Bajpayee’s character.

Talking about the film, the director had earlier said, “Bandits have been around for ages. They are criminals but it’s a huge tradition -- their society and life. There are so many layers to it. Why they were the way they were why they were bandits but they called themselves rebels so what was it that motivated them to live like that. It’s a part of our history and culture and I’m really shocked that we’re not telling more stories about them. In the West, it’s an established genre which is still being explored.”

Starring Ranvir Shorey, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Sonchiriya is a rustic dacoit drama set in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal area against the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975-77.

Sonchiriya is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

