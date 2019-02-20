Archana Puran Singh ready to replace Navjot Singh Sidhu on Kapil Sharma Show ‘if needed’, says she stands by her country

Is Archana Puran Singh permanently replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show? In the wake of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s controversial statement post the Pulwama terror attack, the makers of comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show were reportedly thinking of replacing him with actor Archana Puran Singh.

While Sidhu told Hindustan Times that he is yet to be officially informed of the change, he accepted that Archana has filled for him for a few episodes as he was busy with his political commitments. Archana has occasionally filled in for Sidhu on Kapil’s shows earlier.

The channel had confirmed Archana’s arrival on the show by sharing a promo video.

Talking to Bombay Times about being Sidhu’s replacement, she expressed having no knowledge if her appointment was permanent. “I had shot for two episodes because he was busy with his political commitments. In the past too, many times when Sidhu had other commitments, I had stepped in for him on the show,” she said.

Like Sidhu, Archana also claims to have her own views but refuse to express them. She said, “Whenever our country is in conflict with any other nation, I will strongly stand by what my country, the government, the Prime Minister and opposition leaders feel is in the best interests of the nation. And this is not because the concerned person has said something, this is my belief that I will not have any other stand but to support my country.”

Calling for a responsible behaviour on the social media, Archana said, “It is important that people’s sentiments are not hurt. Whatever you wish to express should be expressed in a responsible manner.”

Also read: Akash Ambani pre-wedding celebrations begin with a Falguni Pathak performance at Antilia. See pics

Hashtags demanding Sidhu’s removal from the show started trending after the former cricketer and politician said an entire nation cannot be responsible for acts of a few. Sidhu had said, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh, Kapil had, however, called the replacement “not a solution”. He also had to face the brunt of Twitter ire after his comments. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show is not the solution. If removing Sidhuji would have been a permanent solution, then he would have himself walked out of the show. We need to look for a permanent solution,” Kapil had said as per reports.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 14:12 IST