Akash Ambani pre-wedding celebrations begin with a Falguni Pathak performance at Antilia. See pics
Singers Falguni Pathak and Tushar Trivedi performed at a musical night on Monday, held at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia ahead of Akash Ambani and Shloka’s wedding.music Updated: Feb 20, 2019 10:00 IST
Just a few months after Beyonce flew to India to perform at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s sangeet, another wedding in the Ambani household has caught the attention of people. Isha’s brother Akash Ambani is set to tie the knot with fiancé Shloka Mehta in a grand wedding that would stretch over a few days. Setting the events in motion, a musical night was organised at the Ambanis’ residence Antilia and had garba singer Falguni Pathak on stage.
Dressed in her trademark kurta pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, Falguni was her delightful best as she made the guests dance to her dandiya beats at the event. She was joined by singer Tushar Trivedi, who too was a dapper in a designer suit. The singer later shared pictures with the groom, his grandmother Kokilaben and aunt and Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani.
Performed Last Night for #Ambani Family with One & Only #FalguniPathak n Ta-Thaiya OLD MEMORIES REVIVED: It was Great Honour for we two Brothers i.e. Rajesh Trivedi & Myself that we performed for Ambani Family for 10 Long Years from 1995 to 2005 and Executed every Event happened in the Family at various venues like Sea Wind (Ambani House), NitaAmbani's Parents Side, Munim House (TinaAmbani's Parents House), Dhirubhai Ambani City, Goa (DiptiSalgaonkar's House), Surat-Hazira, Jamnagar, Nathdhwara n many others.... Even at the #Antilia, the very First Musical Event was arranged by us on the Occasion of Family #GruhPravesh in #Nov2010 For All these, We Thank #SamirbhaiSata from the Bottom of Our Hearts. It was possible for us just because of you Samirbhai :) I was glad to receive the same Love from the Ambani Family last night :)
Earlier, several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan had flown to Udaipur to attend Isha’s lavish sangeet. Shah Rukh had performed with wife Gauri Khan for the first time on stage at the event whereas there were dance performances by Aishwarya and Abhishek too. SRK had also shaken a leg with former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry at the event. were also a part of the grand sangeet.
This was followed by a Hindu wedding and multiple receptions in Mumbai that had the entire film fraternity in attendance. Amitabh Bachchan had delivered an emotional speech during Isha’s wedding ceremony and had also served food to her in-laws as part of a ritual.
First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:59 IST