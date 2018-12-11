How much did it cost Mukesh Ambani to hire Beyonce for Isha’s wedding? List of most expensive stars sheds light

While fans on Twitter recover from the news that Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, here’s some more information for you to consider. Multiple reports have calculated how much Beyonce charges for private appearances, and the sum is pegged to between $3 and $4 million. That’s Rs 21-28 crore.

According to Time magazine, the singer charged more than $3 million for performing at this year’s Coachella festival, but organisers had previously hinted that headliners could charge close to $4 million per gig. A New Yorker profile of Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett said, “the headliners (such as) Radiohead, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar, respectively... would receive between three and four million dollars for playing.”

Beyonce was the highest earning woman in the music industry in 2017, with earnings exceeding $105 million. Bloomberg recently reported that billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani shelled out over $100 million for his daughter’s wedding parties, which saw several Indian and international celebrities, such as actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh; cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; and politician Hillary Clinton in attendance.

According to Bustle, Beyonce isn’t the most expensive performer money can buy. That honour goes to Jennifer Lopez, who can charge up to $5 million (Rs 35 crore) per performance. Billboard previously reported that a Texas billionaire paid the Rolling Stones $7 million to perform for an hour at his 60th birthday party. Christina Aguilera, according to Radar Online, was paid $1 million for a Halloween party in 2010. Mariah Carey charges the same amount, according to Glamour UK. Meanwhile, Cher charges $1.5 million, according to AOL, and Beyonce’s husband, rapper Jay Z demands $1 million, according to Contact Music.

Isha will marry Anand Piramal - a childhood friend and son of billionaire Ajay Piramal - on December 12 at her family home, the billion-dollar Antilia in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 20:54 IST