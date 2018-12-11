Twitter can’t digest Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani’s sangeet. Check out funniest reactions

The pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha were larger than life already but a performance by international R&B star Beyonce took things to another level. Indians and people all over the world still can’t wrap their heads around how ‘Queen Bey’ herself gave a private concert at a pre-wedding event, something she never really does.

Fans are wondering how rich you have to be able to book Beyonce at your wedding and cracking jokes about their own sorry state when compared to the Ambanis. “I’m sorry Beyoncé is performing at somebody’s wedding today!? What kinda money they got,” wrote one on Twitter. “If beyonce aint performing at your lady sangeet then yall can just cancel wedding szn 2019,” wrote another. Check out more reactions:

If Beyoncè performs at my wedding y’all are buying tickets to get in. https://t.co/vSgWvEVit8 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 10, 2018

can you imagine being rich enough to have #Beyonce perform at your wedding? I'm gagging https://t.co/n3kjwJ0h0B — Aaron Barksdale (@AaronABarksdale) December 10, 2018

When you got Beyonce to perform at wedding,and you could not do Nagin dance.#ambaniwedding #IshaAmbani pic.twitter.com/Uk6uWCgS7R — avanish (@av_nisHit) December 11, 2018

we were going to have Beyoncé perform at our wedding but decided to just make a playlist Candice’s iphone instead 🙄 https://t.co/7BgN8ZJRZb — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) December 10, 2018

You know your dad is rich when he can afford to hire Beyonce to sing at your PRE-wedding party. What do you do for the actual wedding -- pay someone to resurrect John Lennon? https://t.co/lc1AbIFyjq — chris morran (@themorrancave) December 10, 2018

I don't know why some idiots have a problem with the Ambanis calling Beyonce to dance at the wedding.



If I were a wealthy self-made serial entrepreneur who's also on the Fortune's Most Powerful People list, I would dance at Ambani's wedding too. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 10, 2018

if beyonce aint performing @ your lady sangeet then yall can just cancel wedding szn 2019 pic.twitter.com/PXicF9zfNg — kayray (@Kay__Ray) December 10, 2018

I want "private Beyoncé concert" money. That’s not even a goal I knew I needed. But I see the vision! — Millionaire la flare (@DeeRene_) December 10, 2018

Somebody said they didn’t know Beyoncé accepted bookings .. All i could think of was pic.twitter.com/X774agAyjO — 𝕜𝕚𝕠𝕟. (@MrFlyyyGuyyy) December 9, 2018

Beyonce taking her cash after performing at the wedding of the daughter of India's Richest Man, Mukesh Ambani pic.twitter.com/6B6wSCCNIC — Chris (@Perrysfirstlove) December 9, 2018

I’m sorry Beyoncé is performing at somebody’s wedding today!? What kinda money they got pic.twitter.com/pnNtSZSzs5 — Daniella Creme (@BeautyMarkDot) December 9, 2018

I can't believe Beyoncé refuses to come to India for fans but Ambani can do Coachella in Rajasthan — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) December 9, 2018

A report in Bloomberg says the wedding cost the Ambanis about $100 million which roughly translates to Rs 722 crore. “To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars,” the report read.

Also present at the celebrations were personalities such as former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, industrialists Ratan Tata and Kumar Mangalam Birla and host of Bollywood stars. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas also attended the events.

Isha, the daughter of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12 in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:37 IST