Twitter can’t digest Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani’s sangeet. Check out funniest reactions

People on Twitter can’t believe someone was able to afford Beyonce as their wedding singer. The singer performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani.

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Beyonce,Isha Ambani,Beyonce Indian Wedding
Twitter is lit up with jokes and reactions on Beyonce’s performance at Isha Ambani’s sangeet in Udaipur.

The pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha were larger than life already but a performance by international R&B star Beyonce took things to another level. Indians and people all over the world still can’t wrap their heads around how ‘Queen Bey’ herself gave a private concert at a pre-wedding event, something she never really does.

Fans are wondering how rich you have to be able to book Beyonce at your wedding and cracking jokes about their own sorry state when compared to the Ambanis. “I’m sorry Beyoncé is performing at somebody’s wedding today!? What kinda money they got,” wrote one on Twitter. “If beyonce aint performing at your lady sangeet then yall can just cancel wedding szn 2019,” wrote another. Check out more reactions:

A report in Bloomberg says the wedding cost the Ambanis about $100 million which roughly translates to Rs 722 crore. “To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars,” the report read.

Also present at the celebrations were personalities such as former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, industrialists Ratan Tata and Kumar Mangalam Birla and host of Bollywood stars. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas also attended the events.

Isha, the daughter of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12 in Mumbai.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:37 IST

