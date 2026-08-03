PMPML inspects prototype; to induct 500 new CNG buses

In what is the final stage in the procurement of 500 new CNG buses, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) officials along with Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) officials recently jointly inspected a prototype of the new buses, marking a significant step before the beginning of large-scale production. Based on the feedback received, a few modifications have been recommended, including changes to the rear-row seating layout and certain interior components. (FILE)

During the inspection, the authorities reviewed the vehicle’s overall design, passenger seating, safety features and operational efficiency. Based on the feedback received, a few modifications have been recommended, including changes to the rear-row seating layout and certain interior components. Once these changes are incorporated and CIRT grants its final approval, the manufacturer will begin production of the buses.

The new buses are equipped with an automatic fire detection and suppression system, giving priority to passenger safety. The system is designed to activate automatically if a short circuit, overheating or engine fire is detected. It includes nitrogen-based fire extinguishing equipment that immediately suppresses flames and prevents the fire from spreading. Officials also carried out practical tests of the safety system during the inspection.

Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said, “The prototype has been inspected by CIRT experts. The manufacturing company has been asked to incorporate a few suggested modifications. Once these changes are completed and CIRT grants final approval, production of the buses will begin”.

According to the PMPML, the 500 new buses will be inducted in two phases. Around 250 buses are expected to join the fleet within the next couple of months, while the remaining 250 buses are likely to be delivered over the following few months. This means that all 500 buses are expected to be operational within the next five to six months, significantly enhancing the city’s bus fleet and improving public transport services.

To ensure smooth implementation, the PMPML has appointed dedicated teams to monitor the project, including one for delivery timelines and another stationed at the manufacturer’s facility in Chakan to oversee production and quality. The buses are being built by Ashok Leyland, and regular inspections will continue until the project is completed.