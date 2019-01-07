Sonchiriya trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar fight the unfair world of dacoity and politics. Watch

The first trailer for actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film, Sonchiriya is out. The gritty new trailer shows the characters struggling with casteism, violence and fake promises of a better world.

The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab, Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya fame, tells horrifying tales of dacoity in the Chambal region during the 1975 Emergency. The first scene from the trailer shows the dacoits, played by Sushant, Ranvir Sheorey and Manoj Bajpayee, hiding inside a house from the police. The scenes that follow show Sushant telling his men to surrender before the police while others call him a coward.

Bhumi is a woman on the run with a little girl. Before they take her in, the dacoits ask her caste. We see her beat up a man but ultimately get captured by another, played by Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games. Ashutosh Rana plays a brutal policeman, put in charge of bringing order to the dacoit situation in Chambal.

Watch the Sonchiriya trailer here:

A teaser for the film was released exactly a month ago on December 7. It opened with a voice-over by Bajpayee, showcasing a village which is ruled by dacoits.

The star cast dons fierce and bold avatars and another voice-over in the teaser informs the audience that the rebels are on the lookout for a ‘golden bird’ (Son ki Chiriya).

The film has been shot in MP and is a completely fictionalized account of the era. Talking about his film, Chaubey earlier told a news channel, “Bandits have been around for ages. They are criminals but it’s a huge tradition -- their society and life. There are so many layers to it. Why they were the way they were why they were bandits but they called themselves rebels so what was it that motivated them to live like that. It’s a part of our history and culture and I’m really shocked that we’re not telling more stories about them. In the West, it’s an established genre which is still being explored.”

Sonchiriya will release on February 8.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:02 IST