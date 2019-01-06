Sushant Singh Rajput shares new Sonchiriya poster, here’s when the new trailer will be released

The trailer for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya will be released on Monday, the stars revealed via Twitter..

Sushant took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster of the trailer, 'Golliyon, Bagion aur Bairiyon ke shehar, Chabal ki kahaani lekar aa raha #SonchiriyaTrailer kal!' (The city of bullets, rebels and enemies, bringing the story of Chabal by #SonchiriyaTrailer tomorrow).

The poster shows the lead actor and Pednekar dressed up akin to thugs or dacoits and is the first time that the two will be starring together in a film. Sonchiriya is a rural crime drama set in Chambal.

Apart from Sushant and Bhumi, the movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Earlier, a teaser of nearly one-and-a-half minutes was released, which introduced the characters.

A voice-over in the teaser informs the audience that the rebels are on the lookout for a 'golden bird' (Son ki Chiriya). But it leaves the viewers with two questions- What is that golden bird and why is everyone after it?

Moreover, a new poster of the movie was also shared by the makers, featuring Sushant, Manoj and Bhumi sitting on ground with their gang members. The film is directed by Udta Punjab’s Abhishek Chaubey and is slated to release on February 8, 2019.

