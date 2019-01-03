Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Drive to release on June 28 after getting delayed by a year

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film Drive, which was supposed to hit the screens last year, will now release on June 28. The Dharma Productions’ project was earlier locked for release on March 2, 2018. Then it was announced that Drive will race to cinema halls on September 7.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the new release date and official teaser on Twitter on Thursday. In the over 20-second-video, cars can be seen ready to race. “On your marks, get set and race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on June 28, 2019. Drive,” Karan tweeted.

Reports suggest that Drive is the official remake of hit Hollywood film of the same title, which starred Ryan Gosling and Carrie Mulligan in lead roles. It was speculated that the film was expected to release much earlier, however, the producer was unhappy with certain portions of the film, which had to be reshot. According to a report in Times of India, Jacqueline had earlier revealed that the team was shooting some patchwork in the film.

Sushant was last seen in Kedarnath, which received mixed reaction from the critics, but the audience welcomed the film. Kedarnath also marked the debut of actor Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.

In an interview to IANS, Sushant had said about Drive: “That’s a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next.”

