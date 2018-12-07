Sonchiriya teaser: Guns do the talking in Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee’s dacoit drama. Watch video

Sonchiriya teaser is a tease in true sense of the word. Sonchiriya is the mythical bird made out of gold, a heartland version of sone ki chiriya -- what India was reportedly once called, and hot on its scent are the baaghis -- rebels or dacoits -- from Chambal. There is Manoj Bajpayee’s Man Singh, a man who had a big prize on his head back in the 70s when Chambal’s ravines were off limit for people and daakus held sway.

There seems to be a young challenger too in Sushant Singh Rajput’s dacoit whose shot is as deadly as his dialogues in the teaser. Bhumi Pednekar is seen in an earthy role but it seems it is Ashutosh Rana who is the surprise here.

Sonchiriya teaser is impressive but doesn’t give away much about the film. It is dominated by guns and ravines, dreaded gangsters and irrepressible women. It has been years since Indian cinema has attempted a western, with Irrfan Khan’s Paan Singh Tomar as the last of the genre.

Sonchiriya poster puts the focus on film’s powerful cast.

The new poster of the film shared on December 7 featured Sushant and Manoj sitting on sand with their gang members around them. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab fame, Sonchiriya is a rural crime drama set in Chambal. The film boasts of a huge star cast that also includes Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ashutosh Rana, Manjot Singh, Suhail Nayyar and many more.

Sonchiriya is set to release on February 8, 2019.

