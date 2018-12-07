Son Chiriya first poster: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar take us to Chambal, see pic

The dacoit drama, Son Chiriya, released its first poster on Friday ahead of the Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee film’s teaser. The poster shows the rebels in repose in the dusty Chambal.

The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Ishqiya and Udta Punjab fame and stars Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles as well. Advertised as “rustic and rooted”, the film takes us back to the time in history when dacoits held sway in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal.

The film has been shot in MP and is set in 1975. Completely fictionalized, it is set in the same era as the earlier landmark dacoit films, Paan Singh Tomar and Bandit Queen. Talking about his film, Chaubey earlier told a news channel, “Bandits have been around for ages. They are criminals but it’s a huge tradition -- their society and life. There are so many layers to it. Why they were the way they were why they were bandits but they called themselves rebels so what was it that motivated them to live like that. It’s a part of our history and culture and I’m really shocked that we’re not telling more stories about them. In the West, it’s an established genre which is still being explored.”

He added that the film is not based on real events. “I wanted to shoot in Chambal because it’s beautiful. I was completely overwhelmed by the society that existed and what were their concerns. I wanted to make an action film that explores their soul.”

Son Chiriya will release in February next year.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:09 IST