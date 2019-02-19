Kareena Kapoor reveals dating advice to Sara Ali Khan about her first hero Sushant Singh Rajput

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s camaraderie with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan – husband Saif Ali Khan’s children with first wife Amrita Singh – is refreshingly modern and sorted. Both Kareena and Sara have spoken about their relationship and how they are friends.

Kareena recently appeared on a chat show with her friend Amrita Arora, where she was asked about the dating advice to Sara. “Don’t date your first hero,” replied Kareena. Sara made her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She delivered a blockbuster with Simmba that starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

While Sara and Kartik Aaryan have a running gag about wanting to date each other, speculation suggests she might be dating Sushant. However, neither Sushant nor Sara have commented on this.

Kareena also spoke about husband Saif’s one habit that irritates her. “That he needs to have a foot massage anywhere in the world. Be it in aircraft, airport lounge, he will be the first one to lie down on that thing and go arre haan, pair daba do,” Kareena said.

Earlier, Sara had said that she is friends with Kareena. The Veer Di Wedding actor had also backed this up, “I have always said this to Saif, Sara and Ibrahim that I can only be their friend, I can never be their mother because they already have an amazing mother who’s brought them up spectacularly. I’m meant to be their friend. I love them dearly and whenever I am wanted or my advice needed, I’m there for both at any point in their life.”

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 14:04 IST