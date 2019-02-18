Koffee With Karan promo: Kareena Kapoor accuses Priyanka Chopra of only caring about Hollywood stars

With its 19th episode, the sixth season of Koffee With Karan is coming to a close. As final guests on the show, host and filmmaker Karan Johar got two of the biggest female stars of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor to join him for a cup of Koffee. This is the first time that Priyanka and Kareena will appear together on Koffee With Karan.

The first promo for the upcoming season finale was shared on social media on Sunday, right after the latest episode, featuring the cast of Student of the Year 2, was aired. Priyanka and Kareena took to the couch, complimenting each other with shimmery red sequins and neon green outfits.

The star power next week will go off the charts with Begum of Bollywood #KareenaKapoorKhan and Global Sensation @PriyankaChopra on the Koffee couch. #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeFinale pic.twitter.com/pSagOiIcVX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 17, 2019

“Whoever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa...I think you should give us some breaking news,” Karan says in the promo. Kareena asks why she is being asked to say something sensational when Priyanka says, “Because you are the karta-dharta of gup (queen of gossip).”

In the quiz round, Karan asks Priyanka to name the first album of Jonas Brothers (her husband Nick Jonas was a part of the band). When she is unable to answer it, Kareena asks her “How can you not know?” “Because I didn’t Google him before I married him,” Priyanka replied.

The two also bonded over getting proposed to in Greece. “Really?,” Kareena asks her. “That’s crazy,” Priyanka says. Karan asked Kareena if she ever calls paparazzi over to click her pictures. “I don’t need to; I am telling them don’t come please. I don’t have any more gym clothes. I only have pyjamas now,” she said.

When asked about the one millennial habit in which she could beat an 18 year old, Priyanka said, “Moving on.” She said she doesn’t know who Varun Dhawan is dating and Kareena couldn’t believe her ears. “What do you mean you don’t know who Varun is dating? So now you only know Hollywood actors or what? You are making us sound like ‘Kaun hai woh?’ Don’t forget your root haan!,” Kareena reminded her. For those who don’t know, Varun is dating fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

Kareena and Priyanka have worked together in Aitraaz in 2004. Kareena also had a cameo in Priyanka’s 2006 film with Shah Rukh Khan, Don.

Kareena and Priyanka didn’t have such a congenial relationship always. In answer to a question on Koffee With Karan on a previous episode, Kareena had wondered where Priyanka gets her accent from. A few days later, on the same show, Priyanka had replied that she got it from the same place Kareena’s then boyfriend (now husband) Saif Ali Khan got it.

Kareena is currently shooting for her next film, Good News with her Aitraaz co-star Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s latest Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic released in US on Valentine’s Day. It will start streaming on Netflix on February 28.

