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    The most ‘iconic’ selfie breaks the Internet: Messi, Djokovic, and Tom Brady frame up at Fanatics Fest

    Clicked by NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the photo simply captioned "Iconic" by Rubin brings together legends across sports, music, and entertainment.

    Updated on: Jul 18, 2026, 15:20:17 IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
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    Talk about a power frame! Ahead of the massive FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin just shared what might easily be the most star-studded selfie of the year.

    L-R: Rodri, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Kevin Durant, Emiliano Martinez, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Michael Rubin, Rio Ferdinand, and Lionel Messi (Photo: instagram/ michaelrubin)
    L-R: Rodri, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Kevin Durant, Emiliano Martinez, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Michael Rubin, Rio Ferdinand, and Lionel Messi (Photo: instagram/ michaelrubin)

    Clicked by NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the photo simply captioned "Iconic" by Rubin brings together legends across sports, music, and entertainment.

    Standing shoulder-to-shoulder are football maestro Lionel Messi, NFL icon Tom Brady, and tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic. The heavy-hitting lineup doesn't stop there. The frame also features comedian Kevin Hart, Argentina’s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, rapper Travis Scott, former England defender Rio Ferdinand, and Spain’s midfield engine Rodri.

    The viral moment went down at the Javits Center in New York City during Fanatics Fest 2026. The massive four-day sports and culture convention has turned into a giant pre-World Cup block party, drawing over 500 athletes and pop-culture icons for live podcasts, fan meetups, and interactive exhibits before the final match on Sunday.

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/The Most ‘iconic’ Selfie Breaks The Internet: Messi, Djokovic, And Tom Brady Frame Up At Fanatics Fest
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