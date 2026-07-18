The most ‘iconic’ selfie breaks the Internet: Messi, Djokovic, and Tom Brady frame up at Fanatics Fest

Clicked by NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the photo simply captioned "Iconic" by Rubin brings together legends across sports, music, and entertainment.

Talk about a power frame! Ahead of the massive FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin just shared what might easily be the most star-studded selfie of the year.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder are football maestro Lionel Messi, NFL icon Tom Brady, and tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic. The heavy-hitting lineup doesn't stop there. The frame also features comedian Kevin Hart, Argentina’s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, rapper Travis Scott, former England defender Rio Ferdinand, and Spain’s midfield engine Rodri.

The viral moment went down at the Javits Center in New York City during Fanatics Fest 2026. The massive four-day sports and culture convention has turned into a giant pre-World Cup block party, drawing over 500 athletes and pop-culture icons for live podcasts, fan meetups, and interactive exhibits before the final match on Sunday.