Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill with Taimur at Pataudi Palace. Check out unseen picture

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan often take out time from their busy schedules to go on frequent vacations with their son Taimur. A picture of the trio recently surfaced on a fanclub. It shows the three soaking in the sun in the lush green gardens of Saif’s ancestral home, Pataudi Palace.

Both Kareena and Taimur can be seen twinning in identical sweatshirts, while Saif is in a woollen robe worn over kurta pyjamas. Taimur can be seen playing on the grass along with their pet dog.

Saif and Kareena often visit Delhi to spend some time with the Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actor stays in Delhi with daughter Saba Ali Khan. Her other daughter, Soha Ali Khan, is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and lives in Mumbai.

Kareena and Saif had recently celebrated her father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday on February 14. It was a family gathering and also had Karisma Kapoor and her kids in attendance.

Saif is currently working on the second season of the hit Netflix series Sacred Games. He plays a cop in the show, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. He was last seen in the film Baazaar, which had a lukewarm run at the box office. Meanwhile, Kareena has begun work on her next film, titled Good News. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, besides Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is said to be about a married couple trying to conceive.

