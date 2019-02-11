Akshay Kumar shares new pic with pouty co-star Kareena Kapoor from sets of Good News

Actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted a new picture from the sets of his upcoming film, Good News. The photo also features his co-star from the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“My #MondayMotivation, Bebo...trying to keep up with my super glamorous co-star #KareenaKapoorKhan #GoodNews,” he captioned the picture. In it, Kareena is seen in a blue dress with big sunglasses. Akshay is seen in a suit, wearing a similar pair of sunnies.

The picture also originally featured make-up artist Mickey Contractor and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Both of them shared the uncropped picture on their Instagram pages.

In Good News, Kareena and Akshay play a couple trying to get pregnant in the film that also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. While Akshay and Kareena began shooting for the movie in late January, Diljit and Kiara have been shooting for the film since November.

“With my super fun costar @diljitdosanjh and the captain of the ship our amazing director @raj_a_mehta Thankyou guys for all your good wishes Day 1 was amaze!,” Kiara captioned a picture in November from the first day of the shoot.

The film will release on September 6 and is directed by Raj Mehta. He is making his debut with the film. This will be the second time that Diljit works with Kareena. They previously worked together in Udta Punjab. Akshay and Kareena are reuniting on the big screen after four years. They last co-starred in Gabbar is Back. They had also featured together in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa.

