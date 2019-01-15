Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Princess Jasmine in new pictures. See them here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may be living a princess’ life already but that isn’t stopping her from dressing up like one. Her stylist Poonam Damania has shared several new pictures and videos of the Bollywood star in a blue outfit that reminds her fans so much of Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin.

“Taking over Chennai..welcome back Bebo,” she captioned a photo. She also called her ‘radiant’ and ‘gorgeous as ever’ in another picture that shows her waving her blue dress, which looks eerily similar to Princess Jasmine’s iconic outfit in the movie.

Kareena was recently in Switzerland for a vacation with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. They enjoyed skiing together with their friend Natasha Poonawalla and her family. Before that, the family was in South Africa where they enjoyed sunny trips to the beach and a horse ride with their son, who recently turned two years old. They also cut his birthday cake by the beach.

Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and also gave her voice to Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’s Hindi version. She played the snake Kaa in the film.

When asked if she would like to star in a web series, Kareena told IANS: “Well, if the content is as wonderful as Sacred Games, I’m quite sure I would. It’s put India on a global map. The kind of content and the characters Saif (Ali Khan) and Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) have played... It’s like a craze.”

Kareena will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News and with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Takht.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:06 IST