Sonali Bendre, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan spend a happy Monday with their kids. See pics

No one really minds a Monday if it spent with kids. Bollywood mommies welcomed the new week in the company of their children at birthday parties, book events and more.

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai receiving treatment for cancer in New York, was seen with her son Ranveer at Facebook’s office in Mumbai. The two held a session of her Sonali Book Club together. She even shared pictures from the event on Instagram. “Thank you @rockbehl for recommending Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel and for discussing this with me for #SBC. Thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and I hope our readers did too! Looking forward to growing with you as we continue to read many more books together,” she captioned a fun picture with her son.

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Sea Princess Hotel in Juhu for a birthday party with her son Taimur and mother Babita. Kareena was seen in a black and white polka outfit while Taimur wore a khaki green T-shirt. Her sister Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan were also seen at the party. Actor Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted their with his son Lakshaya. Kareena’s sister-in-law and actor Soha Ali Khan was also seen at the birthday party with her little daughter Inaaya. She wore the cutest dress and hairband and turned around to see the photographers and their cameras.

Actor Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber was also seen with their cute daughter Nisha. The father-daughter duo were seen sharing a moment. Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was also seen giggling with his friend Yohan, son of actor Sohail Khan. Check out all the pictures and videos:

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 21:32 IST