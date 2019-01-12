Through good times and bad, Sonali Bendre shares a throwback pic with husband Goldie Behl. See it here
Sonali Bendre’s fight against cancer has been an inspiration to many. During her struggle she has shared many pictures. Check out her latest, a throwback picture, with husband Goldie Behl.bollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2019 09:05 IST
Sonali Bendre, who has valiantly been battling cancer since July last year and is an inspiration to many, shared a throwback picture of herself with husband Goldie Behl. Looks like, it is from a photoshoot from the early years of their marriage. Wearing cream and dark shaded printed outfit and with her hair flowing freely, the actor looks fresh as a daisy. Goldie has long hair in the picture.
Sharing the picture, Sonali simply added few emojis.
It may be recalled that in early July 2018, Sonali broke the news on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, which had metastised. She had declared then that there was no other way to tackle it other than taking it head-on. Post that, she relocated to New York, where she began her treatment. Through her journey, she would keep her fans posted on every aspect of her struggle—a particular post mentioned how there would be days when even lifting a finger was painful.
As we come close to the end of another year, it's amazing to see how much this book club has grown and how I can see tangible effects. After my son hosted his first SBC Live, he's become more enthusiastic about reading, so much so that he has now recommended a book for us! So the next book for #SBC is Half Brother by @kenneth.oppel. I'm really excited as it's the first mom-son collaboration on the book club, and I'm looking forward to exploring this book with you all! #TheFamilyThatReadsTogether #SonalisBookClub @sonalisbookclub
Happy birthday Sonali ❤ They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.
She boldly shared pictures of her bald self, when she lost all hair while undergoing chemotherapy. However, not all her posts were reflective and pensive; she would also share pictures of her routine in New York—stepping out with sister for a stroll on the streets of the Big Apple, sharing time when friends like Sussanne Khan and actor Gayatri Oberoi came visiting her or attending Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. She returned home in December last year and has been snapped during her birthday celebration and those of actor Hrithik Roshan lately.
First Published: Jan 12, 2019 09:05 IST