Through good times and bad, Sonali Bendre shares a throwback pic with husband Goldie Behl. See it here

Sonali Bendre, who has valiantly been battling cancer since July last year and is an inspiration to many, shared a throwback picture of herself with husband Goldie Behl. Looks like, it is from a photoshoot from the early years of their marriage. Wearing cream and dark shaded printed outfit and with her hair flowing freely, the actor looks fresh as a daisy. Goldie has long hair in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Sonali simply added few emojis.

It may be recalled that in early July 2018, Sonali broke the news on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer, which had metastised. She had declared then that there was no other way to tackle it other than taking it head-on. Post that, she relocated to New York, where she began her treatment. Through her journey, she would keep her fans posted on every aspect of her struggle—a particular post mentioned how there would be days when even lifting a finger was painful.

She boldly shared pictures of her bald self, when she lost all hair while undergoing chemotherapy. However, not all her posts were reflective and pensive; she would also share pictures of her routine in New York—stepping out with sister for a stroll on the streets of the Big Apple, sharing time when friends like Sussanne Khan and actor Gayatri Oberoi came visiting her or attending Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower. She returned home in December last year and has been snapped during her birthday celebration and those of actor Hrithik Roshan lately.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 09:05 IST