Sonali Bendre rediscovers simple joys of life as she returns home after cancer treatment in New York

Sonali Bendre has been a picture of resilience all through her treatment for cancer in the last five months. Now that she is back in Mumbai amid treatment, her joy is more than palpable. She posted a picture of herself with her pet dog and looked happy as ever.

Sharing it as Instagram story, Sonali wrote: “Reunited, Little Miss Joy.”

Sonali Bendre shared this picture with her pet dog on Instagram.

Sonali reached Mumbai after five months of stay in New York where she was undergoing treatment for ‘high grade’ cancer. Describing her journey on social media, she had mentioned how there were times when she was in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. But Sonali has shown exceptional courage in taking the illness head-on and fought it. Giving her support all through her journey has been her husband, director Goldie Behl.

On Monday, accompanied by Goldie, Sonali walked out of the Mumbai airport with a smile on her face and greeted the waiting paparazzi with a namaste. Goldie was quoted by Navbharat Times as saying: “Sabhi ka bahot bahot shukriya. Kareeb 6 mahine ho chuke hain, main sabko batana chahta hoon ki ab Sonali theekh hain, woh achchi tarah recover kar rahin hain. Main unke sabhi fans aur chaahne walon ka shukriya karta hoon, jinn ke pyar, prayer aur support se woh swasthh ho gayin hain (Thank you. After six months, I would like to mention that Sonali is doing fine and is recovering well. I want to thank all her fans and well wishers, whose love, prayers and support have been critical to her path to good health.)

On her arrival in Mumbai, some of closest pals, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, visited her home. A video clip showed Sussanne getting into her car after visiting Sonali.

Sonali has herself posted a long note at the time of her departure from New York. She had written how distance had made her long for her loved ones even more. She has said how in the course of her stay in New York, she had been witness to so many stories and how she realised that one must never give up. She also added her joy at the prospect of meeting her family and friends. She also added how her fight against cancer wasn’t over yet.

She said: “They say ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder’. It sure does. But let’s never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime.And now I’m on my way back to where my heart is. It’s a feeling I can’t describe in words but I’m going to try - it’s the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I’ve had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I’m happy and looking forward to this happy interval :) It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can’t wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:46 IST