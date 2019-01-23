Akshay Kumar takes up 10YearChallenge with Kareena Kapoor on first day of Good News. See pic

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are a part of the upcoming film Good News, and the two started the shoot on Wednesday. Akshay took to social media to make the announce and also shared a #10YearChallenge picture with his co-star Kareena Kapoor. The picture from 10 years AGO is a poster of their film Kambakkht Ishq and the picture from the present was of them on the sets of Good News.

Akshay captioned the picture, “2009 to 2019, the #GoodNews is that not much has changed, or so we hope. The first day of the shoot it is, do send in your best wishes. #10YearChallenge.” The two even recreated the same pose for the picture and Akshay had a big smile on his face.

A picture of Kareena with her team members - her stylist Poonam Damania and make-up artiste Mickey Contractor - was also shared on Instagram.

Good News also stars Kiara Advani and Diljeet Dosanjh, and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The film revolves around two couples who are tying to have a baby and what life throws at them. It is directed by Raj Mehta. Karan announced recently that Good News will be released on September 6. Initially, however, the film was expected to release in July.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 15:06 IST