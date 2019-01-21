Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor’s Good News gets a new release date, due on September 6

Good News is one of the many upcoming Karan Johar productions along with Kalank, Student of the Year 2 and Takht. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is about a couple trying to get pregnant. On Monday, Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film as September 6.

He wrote on Twitter, “#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan.”

Initially, the film was expected to release in July, however, the film has now been pushed further to September.

Good News is directed by Raj Mehta and the shoot for the film had begun in 2018 with Diljeet and Kiara working on their portions. Kareena and Akshay, who will be paired opposite each other in the film, began work on the film on January 20 in Mumbai.

Kareena and Akshay have previously worked in films such as Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa. While Kareena is taking it one project at a time and has Takht in the pipeline after Good News, Akshay will be seen in Kesari, which is yet another Dharma Production. The actor will play the lead in the film which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Parineeti Chopra will play the female lead in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 20:32 IST