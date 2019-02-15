Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s family get-together for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. See pic

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Thursday with his family, daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan and granddaughter Samaira. Karisma shared pictures from the family dinner.

In the family photo, Randhir and Babita were seen surrounded by their family. Karisma captioned the image, “Happy birthday papa ! We love you #familylove #birthday #celebration”. Randhir’s nephews Armaan Jain and Adaan Jain were also present.

Also read: Ranveer Singh spends Valentine’s Day with Deepika Padukone and her family

Also read: Valentine’s Day 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dine together on ‘aphrodisiacs, lots of love’, see pic

Randhir was last seen alongside Rekha as RK Bhatia in Super Nani, which released in 2014. Talking about getting back to work, he had told Hindustan Times, “Good script is important; whenever I get a good offer, I will do it. If something interesting comes my way then I am also ready to work with Karisma [Kapoor] and Kareena [Kapoor Khan).”

The Kapoors are known for their family get-togethers that often find their way to social media. The photos from their annual Christmas and New Year celebrations often go viral. Originally started by late Jennifer Kendal, wife of late actor Shashi Kapoor more than three decades ago, the Christmas lunch last year was all about the kids of the family. Karisma Kapoor, shared pictures from the do, and wrote: “Christmas Lunch the tradition continues... #familylove? #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor @shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts. Missed all our family members who couldn’t make it today”.

Kareena is at present shooting for Good News that also stars Akshay Kumar; she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. Saif will soon return with the second season of Sacred Games and the film Hunter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 11:37 IST