Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan attend Vikram Phadnis’ mother’s prayer meet. See pics

A prayer meet was held for fashion designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ mother, who died on Sunday. The prayer meet was attended by several Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma, Chunky Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Athiya Shetty.

Also spotted were director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, TV actors Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sunil Grover and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Pictures from the gathering have been shared.

Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunil Grover at the prayer meet.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Chunky Panday at the prayer meet. (Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty (R) with mother Mana Shetty. (Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Gurmeet Chadhary spotted at the prayer meet. (Varinder Chawla)

Several Bollywood personalities had attended her funeral, as well. Among those seen were Salman Khan’s brother and sister, Arbaaz and Alvira, film directors Abbas-Mustan, and Chunky’s wife, Bhavana.

Phadnis had recently celebrated 25 years in Bollywood with a grand fashion event, attended by Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushmita Sen and showstopper Amitabh Bachchan.

Phadnis, who made his directorial debut in 2017 with the Marathi film Hrudayantar, is planning his second film. "I am starting my next film on February 20. I am excited," Phadnis told IANS recently. "It will be a Marathi film that is subtitled in English. The story that I want to tell the world is about Alzheimer's and dementia. It's a story, which I have written, close to my heart.

