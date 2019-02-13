Have you seen these new pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput?

The weekend may just be a couple of days away but Bollywood stars are all about working hard right now. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen out and about as they travelled around the country to promote their films or out to their favourite restaurants to grab a bite.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at her favourite restaurant in Mumbai, Yauatcha, on Wednesday afternoon. She was seen in a white hoodie and a fancy bag on her shoulder. She was earlier spotted with her friend Amrita Arora at the gym. Kareena’s son Taimur was also spotted by the photographers as he took a ride on a man’s shoulders.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was seen at a fundraiser. She wore a white suit with a yellow dupatta and clicked pictures with a group of children. Sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were also caught on camera. Janhvi smiled for the cameras as she got into her car. She was seen in a black t-shirt and blue denims. Khushi was seen in a white t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city from Delhi. They were in the capital to promote their upcoming film, Gully Boy. Alia was seen in a yellow dress with a blue denim jacket. Ranveer was seen in khaki sweats.

Also seen at the airport was actor Akshay Kumar with his author wife Twinkle Khanna. Actor Raveena Tandon was also seen at the airport. See their pics:

Mira Rajput at a charity event. (Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan poses with photographers at an awards show. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh, Twinkle Khanna with Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor out for lunch and her son Taimur playing with his caretakers. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 19:28 IST