Mira Rajput shares a pic with her dumpling Zain as she walks on the deck. See it here

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a star in her own right and keeps posting interesting tidbits from her life and keeps her many fans engaged. After posting a series of cute pictures of daughter with her coloured hair, now it is the turn of her son Zain Kapoor.

Sharing an Instagram story, she posted a picture of herself with their young son, tied to her in a baby sling. Sharing it, she wrote: “Sunset walk on the deck with my dumpling in the carrier Day 17.”

Mira Rajput often posts pictures and video clips about her family on Instagram.

In the picture, we see Mira walking on her deck with Zain. It may be recalled that Mira has taken up the 100-day walk challenge and keeps updating her fans with the development on that front.

Meanwhile, her pictures on Instagram routinely get liked by other Bollywood stars. Mira shared a picture and dubbed it sun-kissed. Commenting on it were Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon.

Sometime back, Mira had shared pictures of daughter Misha, after she got her daughter’s hair coloured. She mentioned how she was a “cool mom” and added almost immediately that the colour was temporary as if in anticipation of trolls online.

While Mira keeps her fans posted on her the developments in her life, husband Shahid has been busy shooting for Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake, Kabir Singh. The film’s cast and crew were in Delhi for a shooting spell. The film stars Kiara Advani, who will appear in the role played by Shalini Pandey in the original.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 13:14 IST