Shahid Kapoor cuddles with wife Mira Rajput in new pic, fans call them a perfect couple

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a perfect new selfie with wife Mira Rajput. He is seen cuddling with her in a new picture that has their fans cooing at their cuteness.

The actor is seen with his sunglasses on, holding Mira in his arms while she smiles for the camera. He captioned the picture with heart emojis. “Perfect couple,” wrote a fan while another wondered if this is a new invented pose for a selfie. “Why you both so perfect,” wrote another. “Superb shahid ji u both looking awesome god bless u both,” commented a fan.

In an Instagram QnA session on Tuesday, Mira revealed that she first met Shahid when she was 16 years old. “What was it like meeting Shahid for the first time? Considering he is a star,” a fan asked her.“Just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a sufi singer. Both our dads love that kind of music,” Mira replied.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to their first child, daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born last year.

In her chat session, Mira also talked about how Misha helped her take care of the baby and the steps they take to make sure she doesn’t get jealous of all the attention her little brother is getting.

Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu in 2018 and the film flopped at the box office. Earlier last year, he was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which made close to Rs 600 crore at the box office.

Shahid will now be seen with Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. The film is the Hindi remake of hit Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 19:12 IST