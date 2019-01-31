Amrita Arora turns 41, sister Malaika Arora showers her with love on social media. See pic

Actor Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora’s sister who is also best pals with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, turned 41 years old on Thursday and celebrated her day in style with friends and family. Malaika shared a picture of the birthday girl blowing a candle on Instagram. She captioned it, “Happy bday my darling @amuaroraofficil. love u sistaaa.”

Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan also shared a picture with Amrita and wished her, “Happy birthday dear Amrita. have an awesome day and rocking year ahead.” Karisma Kapoor shared a cute monochrome picture in which she is seen giving Amrita a peck on her cheek. She captioned the photo, “Happy birthday my Amolas. besties #family #mommies #partnerincrime.”

Amrita, Malaika, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma have been hanging out together quite often lately. Paparazzi has spotted them together at different places enjoying some fun time together.

Amrita also appeared on Kareena’s radio chat show What Women Want on Ishq FM. The two discussed female friends, why they are important and Amrita spoke about friends being important for confiding their deepest, darkest secrets without being judged and helping with friendly opinions. Kareena introduced Amrita as her ‘bestest friend’ on the show.

Amrita and her girl pals also spend quality time and ring in each other’s birthdays together. Recently, Amrita was spotted with Kareena and Karisma on makeup artist Mallika Bhatt’s birthday. The ladies looked gorgeous and ready to party. Amrita’s Instagram handle is, in fact, full of pictures with her girl gang.

