Kareena Kapoor has a perfect answer to Saif Ali Khan’s cheeky question on how to get wife’s attention post a baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur make a terrific trio. Anything they do, anywhere they go, the internet loves it. So, when Saif chose to ask wife Kareena a question on her radio show on Ishq FM, not only did he get a dose of ‘Bebology’, it got everyone curious too.

Saif asked Kareena if there was a way a husband could get more attention or make his wife happier post a baby. To which Kareena replied that she couldn’t believe her husband could have asked such a cheeky question on national radio.

“It’s really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic. And if the wife says that she wants to spend time with the baby then don’t feel bad. It doesn’t mean she loves you any less. It just means for some time, her perspective has changed. Anyway, hoping for a nice romantic date from you soon, Saifu.”

That makes a lot of sense.

The duo met on the sets of Tashan, back in 2008 and have been inseparable since then. They were reportedly in a live-in relationship for a long time before getting married in 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh and they have two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from that marriage. Kareena too was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor. They broke up during the making of their hit film, Jab We Met.

Meanwhile, their little son, Taimur, is a paparazzi favourite and his pictures and videos are a huge hit online.

