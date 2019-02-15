Valentine’s Day 2019: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dine together on ‘aphrodisiacs, lots of love’, see pic

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent a quiet Valentine’s Day this year with just each other for company. A picture of the couple posing with the chef surfaced on the web as they gorged on delicious food.

The chef, Harsh Dixit, shared the menu for Ranbir and Alia on Instagram. He wrote it included “a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love.”

Alia was busy promoting Gully Boy during the day with Ranveer Singh. She had also shared a picture on her Instagram while introducing themselves as Murad and Safeena.

Ranbir had also attended the screening of Alia and Ranveer Singh’s film Gully Boy on Wednesday. The couplen arrived together for the screening and posed for cameras.

While the paparazzi couldn’t get access to Ranbir’s views about the film, his father Rishi Kapoor couldn’t stop raving about the movie. He had tweeted, “Hearing great things about “Gully Boy”. My best to the team for the great success. Zoya you do it again!” However, the tweet has been deleted now.

Meanwhile, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had a lot of good things to say about the film. She tweeted, “Going to sleep today with the beats of #gullyboy ringing in my ears. More later when I’ve recovered somewhat from the power of this incredible film ... what an achievement @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar #ApnaTimeAyeega #sochokitnidoorihai.”

Going to sleep today with the beats of #gullyboy ringing in my ears. More later when I’ve recovered somewhat from the power of this incredible film ... what an achievement @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar #ApnaTimeAyeega #sochokitnidoorihai — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 13, 2019

Alia and Ranbir are currently working on their first film together titled Brahmastra. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who filmed Ranbir and Deepika in the 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Brahmastra is the first in a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres around Christmas this year.

