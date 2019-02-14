Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor’s dad Rishi can’t stop raving about Ranveer Singh’s film

Actor Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Rishi Kapoor have praised her new film, Gully Boy, on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Soni praised director Zoya Akhtar and wrote that the music of the film was ringing in her ears.

Gully Boy is partially based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy. The film stars Ranveer Singh as an aspiring rapper named Murad.

Going to sleep today with the beats of #gullyboy ringing in my ears. More later when I’ve recovered somewhat from the power of this incredible film ... what an achievement @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar #ZoyaAkhtar #ApnaTimeAyeega #sochokitnidoorihai — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 13, 2019

The performances of @SiddhantChturvD and @kalkikanmani deserve a very special mention. Siddhant is incredibly believable and looks like he totally belongs to the world and loved Kalki’s portrayal of Sky... what a lovely character ! ❤️❤️❤️ #GullyBoy — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 14, 2019

And finally the last word must go to Zoya Akhtar who has created a film that will smash all kinds of ceilings ... that so effortlessly draws us into another world and yet speaks about everyone’s worlds at the same time... and made a film that belongs to us all. Wow. #GullyBoy ❤️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 14, 2019

Hearing great things about "Gully Boy". My best to the team for the great success. Zoya you do it again! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 14, 2019

Gully Boy has received unanimous praise by critics. In the four-star Hindustan Times review, Raja Sen calling it the ‘first great film of 2019’ wrote, “The writing is enthralling, the texture fantastic, and this world is a revelation.” Singling out Ranveer’s performance, he continued, “Singh spends a large part of the film silent, as Murad drinks it all in — predicaments, wishes, suddenly emergent dreams... Armed with microphone or words, Singh is unstoppable.”

The film is expected to open to Rs 18-20 crore on its first day, with five day projections touching the Rs 100 crore mark. Gully Boy arrives just two months after Ranveer delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 21:26 IST