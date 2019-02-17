Gully Boy done, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone spend time with their mothers. See what they were up to

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent quality time with their respective mothers over the weekend. While Ranveer flew to Dubai with mother Anju Bhavnani on Friday, Deepika joined her mother Ujjala Padukone for some shopping in Mumbai on Saturday. Dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt and loose denims, Deepika was all smiles as she waved to the paparazzi.

Ranveer was spotted with his mother at the Mumbai airport. He just saw the release of his film Gully Boy, which has garnered a wonderful response at the box office. The film has collected Rs 50 crore in three days.

Anju Bhavnani and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport.

Ranveer and Deepika had spent their first Valentine’s Day post marriage, cheering her father Prakash Padukone on at a sports event. Both had accompanied Prakash and wife Ujjala on stage.

Former badminton player Prakash Padukone with his wife Ujjala Padukone, actress-daughter Deepika Padukone and son-in-law actor Ranveer Singh after he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award of Sportstar ACES, at a function in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. (PTI)

Former badminton player Prakash Padukone being greeted by his actress-daughter Deepika Padukone after he was honoured with Sportstar ACES' Lifetime Achievement Award, at a function in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. (PTI)

Deepika had also attended a special screening of Gully Boy before the film’s release. The two were seen in high spirits while arriving for the screening.

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh with his wife Deepika Padukone arrive at the special screening of his film Gully Boy in Mumbai, on Feb 13, 2019. (IANS)

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como in November. It was a family and friends only affair.

Deepika has begun work on her debut production venture, Chhapaak. She will play an acid attack survivor in the film, directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame. The film is based on the life of survivor Laxmi Agarwal and also stars actor Vikrant Massey.

Ranveer is currently working on ’83, the film based on the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup victory in 1983. He will be seen in the role of former captain Kapil Dev.

Feb 17, 2019