Here’s what Ranveer Singh would like to gift his Gully Boy co-actor Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his energetic presence and wacky fashion. The actor had performed the rap numbers from his film Gully Boy at various events. But now co-star Alia Bhatt has revealed that Ranveer also has a very different side to his personality.

In an interview with Film Companion, Alia told journalist Anupama Chopra, “His silence is his strength and he is actually a very sensitive person. It was a big discovery for me as a human being and as an actor.”

She also revealed that while he is always bursting with energy, she is the one who stresses a lot about her routine and her work. To this, Ranveer suggested that she actually needs a boombox to calm her nerves and he would like to gift her one.

Talking about his passion for music, Ranveer said, “I love music. I try to play in every situation... in the car, in the gym, in the shower or while walking from point A to point B. It reflects the mood and keeps the spirits up.”

The actor also shared what he imagined for himself before becoming an actor. He said, “I always thought that whenever I will become a big star, I would walk with theme music around me. I was so fascinated by the wrestlers. Whenever they enter, the theme music would play. I want to live my life as if it’s a film and there is background music for every situation.”

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 08:29 IST